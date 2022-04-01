They captured the ex-boyfriend of the lawyer who was found dead in Circasia (Quindio) after walking his pets

Dos mujeres participan el 19 de junio de 2020 de un plantón para protestar por los feminicidios ocurridos este año en el país, especialmente durante la cuarentena nacional para contener la expansión del COVID-19, en Medellín (Colombia). EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Everything seems to indicate that the murder of lawyer Yenni Karolain Nohava, on March 11 in the municipality of Circasia (Quindio), was a femicide in which her former partner was the main suspect, who was captured last Wednesday, March 30 in the same town.

As reported in the regional newspaper El Quindiano, the search and search diligence was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of that department in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Even the governor of Quindío himself, Roberto Jairo Jaramillo Cárdenas, reported through his official Twitter account that this process required significant investigative work on the part of the uniformed.

“The capture of Cristian Alejandro Ospina, allegedly responsible for the murder of Yenny Karolain, is the product of a strong investigation and coordination with the authorities. We remain vigilant and we will be guarantors of justice for the clarification of the crime. Not one less,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another media outlet from that department, Quindío Noticias, indicated that Ospina's arrest had been legalized on Thursday afternoon.

Nohavaue was last seen alive when she took her dogs for a walk, as she used to, but that hours later she was found dead, after they realized that the pets had returned to the house where she resided without the company of the victim, in the La Plancha neighborhood.

However, when they saw that a long time had passed without the woman returning and that the canines had returned alone, they began their search and alerted the authorities, and later found her dead in the wooded area of that municipality.

The authorities who carried out the respective lifting came to the point and initiated the investigation to determine the circumstances of his death.

The crime provoked indignation among the population, who during the funeral of the young woman demonstrated wearing white t-shirts and bombs and paid tribute in the form of a demonstration.

After forensic analysis, it was found that she had signs of violence and stab wounds, so initially the hypothesis that the murder of the young woman was caused by a robbery was also handled, however, after the days passed that possibility was ruled out, since the motives were different to strip her of your belongings.

The young woman studied at the Universidad la Gran Colombia in Armenia and was in the seventh semester of her career when her life was taken. Precisely this caused the news that led to the suspension of classes that day.

The crime became known precisely when the Sisma Mujer Corporation revealed a report in which it was found that femicides in Colombia increased.

The increase was 12.3% compared to the previous year, since 210 women were killed in cases of sexist violence, most of them under 30 years of age, as indicated in that organization, which explained that it was the highest figure in recent years.

According to one estimate, one woman was the victim of femicide every 41.7 hours, according to the annual balance sheet of the NGO on violence against women, which reflects official data from the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dijín) of the National Police.

More than half of these femicides were women under 30 years of age and 17 victims were minors, says Sisma Mujeres, which reveals that between 1 January and 3 March of this year 35 women have already been killed, that is, one every 42 hours.









