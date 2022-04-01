The best memes left by the difficult group from Mexico at the World Cup in Qatar

The draw for the Qatar World Cup was held and finally a new group phase was defined, where the Mexican National Team was placed within Group C, so it will be active from the second World Cup day.

As soon as the third role of pot 2 was revealed, social networks were flooded with reactions from Mexico, as he was immediately placed next to the Argentine National Team, who will arrive as Copa America champions and who accumulate 31 consecutive matches without knowing the defeat.

Due to the difficulty of the rival, as soon as Poland joined Group C, the memes began to circulate due to the bad fortune that Tricolor had in the draw, as it will have to deal with two strong rivals in order to advance to the next round.

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

The main memory was the two World Cups in 1006 and 2010, in which Albiceleste eliminated Mexico in the round of 16, so the South American team positioned itself as one of the opponents to avoid in Pot 1.

Because this did not happen, ironic and burlesque pessimism quickly came, since the past does not benefit the Aztec national team when talking about Argentina as a rival. From flashbacks to the goals of Maxi Rodríguez and Carlos Tevez, to portraits of Chavo del 8 and Toy Story, social media began to echo the difficult group that played Tri.

“Up with hope” and “Now comes the worst” were some of the phrases that most resonated with the Mexican fans who made fun of the draw, because in addition to facing Lionel Scaloni's squad, they will debut against the Polish national team, led by Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich's battering ram was Europe's top scorer in the last two years and will seek revenge from the last World Cup in Russia 2018, where they were left out in the group stage.

In addition to the Bavarian striker, the Polish team also has other important players in the European elite, such as Piotr Zieliński of Napoli; Wojciech Szczęsny, the goalkeeper of Juventus; Arkadiusz Milik of Marseille, and Matty Cash, of Aston Villa.

