Mexico led Group C Qatar 2022: when and where will their matches play

The Mexican National Team's football fortune was recalled at the Doha Convention Center, in Qatar. Destiny determined that it will be the third combined in Group C of the competition, along with other teams such as Poland, Saudi Arabia and Argentina. The place assigned to him through the draw defined the times and order of the opponents he will face in the first round before the direct elimination.

The most important football tournament in the world will officially start on November 21, 2022, when the eight teams that make up groups A and B will see activity. In this sense, the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino will make its debut during the second day of activities, when they face the Polish national team.

Four days later, Mexico will face the most difficult rival in the group, namely Argentina. It is worth mentioning that it will be the fourth time in the history of the World Cups that the two American countries will face each other. Finally, the Tricolor will close their participation in the group stage on November 30, 2022, when they administratively visit the team designated in second place in the group, that is, Saudi Arabia.

Así jugará la Selección Mexicana durante la fase de grupos (Foto: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

- Mexico vs Poland: Ras Abud Aboud Stadium or Stadium 974 - Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 10:00 hours Central Mexico time (19:00 hours in Qatar).

- Argentina vs Mexico: Estadio de Lusail - Saturday, November 26, 2022 - 13:00 hours Central Mexico time (22:00 hours in Qatar).

- Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium or Stadium 974 - Wednesday, November 30, 2022 - 13:00 hours Central Mexico time (22:00 hours in Qatar).

Although the schedules have been preliminarily disseminated by the organizing authorities and FIFA. At the end of the draw, they clarified that the planning could undergo some modifications that will be notified in a timely manner. “The updated schedule will be published in FIFA as soon as the stadiums and match times have been confirmed,” they announced.

Así quedaron los grupos de Qatar 2022 (Foto: FIFA)

In the event that Mexico manages to finish in the top two places in Group C, it will be able to compete in the round of 16. If his qualifying place is first, he will play the first round on December 3, against second place in sector D, in Rayán. If he becomes the sub-leader, he will face the leader of group D on December 4 in Doha.

The possible rivals in this phase are France, Denmark and Tunisia, who already have their ticket secured. The last place available will be awarded to whoever wins the intercontinental repechage match, that is, the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru.

México y Argentina se han visto las caras en cuatro ocasiones durante la hostoria de los Mundiales (Foto: Omar Torres/AFP)

“A team that we already know very well is Argentina. We will study Arabia in more detail to understand its weaknesses and strengths, although I know that it is a team that likes to have the ball. Finally, Poland, that the first thing that comes to mind is its powerful forward for Lewandowski, but we will also analyze them,” said Gerardo Torrado, sports director of the Mexican National Team.

Once again, since 1986, Mexico will seek to play the fifth match, that is, the quarterfinals. If they succeed, they will do it between December 9 and 10. The semifinals will be played on the 13th and 14th, while the third-place match will be on the 17th. The grand final was scheduled for Sunday, December 18, when the winning country of the 22nd World Cup will be announced.

