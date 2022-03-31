Tony Succar: from footballer to music producer nominated for the 2022 Grammys

The 2022 Grammys are held this Sunday, April 3 and the expectation is great, especially since one of our compatriots, the percussionist, is competing Tony Succar, who is already on his way to Las Vegas to be part of this great music festival.

Undoubtedly, these were good times for the artist, because after the recent arrival of his daughter, this April 3rd he will experience one of the most exciting moments of his career. As you know, his album “Live in Peru” competes in the category Best Tropical Latin Album.

Upon learning, the composer could not help but show his emotion and dedicated emotional words to the Peruvian public and all the musicians who participated in the concert.

“I am too happy and congratulations to all the nominees, in this category and in all categories. I'm very excited, it's my first Grammy nomination, “he said quite happily.

For their part, Tony Succar fans are already counting the hours for the grand gala. However, for those who wonder who our compatriot is or know little about him, here we tell you more details about his musical career and achievements.

TONY SUCCAR

Antonio Guillermo Succar Tayrako was born on May 18, 1986 in Lima and became a percussionist, composer, arranger and record producer. At just 35 years old, he has ventured into music until he achieved two Latin Grammys in 2019.

When he was two years old, he immigrated to Miami, United States, with his family. At the age of 3, he began playing at The Peruvian Cajon thanks to the fact that he came from a family of musicians. When he turned 13, he started playing drums in his parents' band.

The Peruvian musician, with American nationality and Japanese ancestry, accompanied his parents in different performances such as weddings and private events. This made him fall more and more in love with music.

In 2020, she released her version of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's “When You Think Back”, in collaboration with Daniela Darcourt, Ezio Oliva, Christian Yaipén, Bartola, among others, with the aim of promoting tourism in Peru.

In January 2021, he was announced as a jury in Yo Soy and in August, he continues in Latina with his participation as a coach in La Voz Senior.

Foto: Instagram

YOUR STUDIES

Tony Succar thought about becoming a professional football player as a teenager. He was on several teams until he won his school's state championship. Although he sought a scholarship to dedicate himself to sports, he did not get a response.

After that, he went to his father for advice and he told him to try to enter the FIU Music School. His musical education began with drums, piano and then came to percussion.

In 2008, she earned her bachelor's degree in jazz-performance from Florida International University and continued studying for a master's degree until 2010.

CARRERA MUSICAL

Since he was an undergraduate student, Tony Succar already had an active music career. While in college, he assumed the position of director in the family band which he renamed Mixtura.

In 2010, she released her first album that was recorded at her graduation recital. A live concert with Mixtura at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center in Miami.

Tony's path has taken him to the world of salsa, jazz/pop, and Afro-Latin-inspired music. In addition, he has been able to work with several artists such as Tito Nieves, Marc Anthony, La India, Obie Bermudez, among others.

In 2015, he created the collaborative project Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson. It was released at the Olympia Theater in Miami sponsored by Universal Music Classic. Unity presented more than 100 musicians for the tribute to the King of Pop.

In 2019, he won two Latin Grammys as Producer of the Year and Best Salsa Album for the album “Más de mi”, making history as the youngest winner to have won both categories.

