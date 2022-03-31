Luis Ángel Arango Library in Bogotá holds exhibition in tribute to Colombian cycling

Following the stories and stories of those who accompanied the “beetles” throughout their development and, in addition, to what has recently been highlighted in Colombian cycling, a sport that has been representing the country for years, this exhibition was created, which will open to the public on Thursday, March 31, to pay tribute to the pedalists, the countryside and the country.

This exhibition has a documentary perspective that invites us to explore and recognize the beginnings and iconic moments of national cycling, in the same way it is proposed that there be, a sociological perspective, which invites us to reflect on the role of this sports discipline in the construction of an imaginary of the country.

Cycling, in addition to being one of Colombia's flagship sports, in the mid-twentieth century, this sport allowed Colombians to recognize the country's unknown territories and landscapes and build a nation imagined by thousands of radio listeners who connected with the voices and stories, sometimes fictitious, of the narrators of the Vuelta a Colombia and some other cycling competitions.

The bicycle became a fundamental means of transport for the countryside and the city. As Ana Roda, director of the Banco de la República Library Network, stated, “The bicycle has been the means of work and communication for most of the Colombian people and, as a sport, it has been linked to the country's development since the mid-1950s.”

Simulating a road, the exhibition is made up of three stages: A country discovered by pedalazos, which allows a tour of the Colombian territory from the 1920s to the eighties; The conquest of Europe, which tells some of the exploits of Colombian cyclists and their arrival in competitions European; and The Return that speaks of the resurgence of Colombian cycling and how it stood out competitively again in international arenas.

In addition, the exhibition, which was initially virtual and is still available on the Banrepcultural website, features a variety of digital content such as interviews and conferences with experts in the field, and a Documentary Resource Centre where biographies, audios, animated video capsules and other motivating elements are found knowledge about cycling in Colombia.

As part of the opening, a discussion will be held between Ricardo Montezuma, Luis Alejandro Díaz and Andrea María Navarrete, which will be moderated by journalist Sinar Alvarado. This talk will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Miguel Urrutia Museum. On the other hand, Diego Aldana and Gabriel Linares, curators of the exhibition, will take a guided tour of the three stages of the exhibition in the Bibliographic Exhibition Hall at 4:00 p.m.

Finally, this exhibition will be free admission, but with limited capacity, so visitors are advised to arrive early. In addition, those who wish to attend this event must have the full vaccination schedule.

KEEP READING: