Peru to the repechage: which team will it play against to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The Peruvian national team won a very important victory against the Paraguayan team in a duel valid for the 18th and final date of the South American Qualifiers. The National Stadium in Lima burned like in the big matches and thousands of fans inside the venue, and millions of Peruvian fans around the world, witnessed this feat that put the 'bicolor' back on the stage before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In that sense, in the next note we will tell you about the next opponent in the repechage and when this match would be.

To begin with, it should be mentioned that the crosses of the repechage changed for the current qualifying process. And it is that in previous editions, fifth place in South America disputed access to the World Cup against the first in Oceania. However, in November last year, FIFA changed the schedule and determined that the CONMEBOL representative will be paired with the best third in Asia.

With this prior information, there are two teams that will fight for this space: the Australian national team and the United Arab Emirates team. The 'Socceroos' were transferred to the Asian Qualifiers after dominating for years in Oceania. They were third in group B with 15 points behind Saudi Arabia (first with 23 points) and Japan (second with 22 points), therefore, they will play the pre-repechage phase. In fact, the match they played against Saudi Arabia this afternoon, which ended in a 1-0 victory in their favor, was only to complete the schedule, given that the Arabs had already secured their pass, although they did so as in the first position.

The Australian team was Peru's rival in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup Russia. |

For their part, the Emiratis won this morning by defeating South Korea 1-0 with the solo goal of Hareb Abdullah (54′), thus securing their qualification to the next stage by adding 12 points in group A. In this way, they will face the Australians to define the final representative of Asia.

And although Iraq was also in that fight for third place, unfortunately for their interests, they tied 1-1 with Syria, accumulating 6 points and being relegated to fourth place with 9 points. In addition, the Lebanese national team, the other team in dispute, lost this Tuesday 29th to Iran, thus being out of any chance of qualifying.

United Arab Emirates celebrating a goal. | Photo: Agencies

Now, the big question that arises is: when will Australia and the United Arab Emirates play? Here we tell you about it. The single match between the two teams will be on Tuesday, June 07. And the winner will have to play with the 'white-roja' a week later. Precisely, between 13 and 14 June, the matches will take place, both in the repechage between the representatives of CONMEBOL and the AFC, and those of CONCACAF with the OFC. They will be unique duels without a round trip and on a neutral court, although it remains to define the exact days and times.

Initially, it was thought that these meetings would take place in Doha, Qatar, as a “middle ground” between selections from different continents, but this would be under evaluation, since at that time the heat is intense and quietly reaches 40 degrees. Precisely, this factor was the reason why the World Cup, unlike other editions, will be held in November of this year. However, it is possible that the repechage could be back and forth, or also in a single match to be played in Europe. Everything would be defined in the coming weeks or months.

This would be the second time that the 'white-roja' will play a consecutive repechage, after achieving it in the last edition prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.