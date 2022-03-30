Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan spoke after the Peruvian national team qualifies for the repechage

Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 at the National Stadium and stayed in the playoff zone of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Two references of the 'bicolor' spoke out after a new achievement by their colleagues, Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán published an emotional message through their social networks.

The first was the 'Predator'. “Congratulations boys on the great triumph, for giving that joy to all of Peru. Peru is proud of all of you, for the effort, sacrifice, for everything you put in during these qualifiers. Let's go Peru.”

“Let's make Peru bigger and bigger than it already is, without limits,” concluded the captain of the 'white-red', who accompanied his story with a photo of the Peruvian flag.

The 'Foquita' could not attend the stadium, but lived the match from the comfort of her home. “Thank you band that joy”, published the Alianza Lima player with a photo of the end of the engagement.

