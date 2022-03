Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Ecuador v Argentina - Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador - March 29, 2022 Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro reacts Pool via REUTERS/Dolores Ochoa

Gustavo Alfaro made history in Ecuador by qualifying the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be the fourth participation of the Tri in the highest event of the sport (he previously participated in Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014). His team, which sealed their ticket a day in advance, culminated the South American Qualifiers with a 1-to-1 match at home against Argentina.