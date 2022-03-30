Almost half of the tracks on Line 12 of the CDMX Metro will change

The Mexico City Metro Collective Transport System (STC) reported Wednesday that an intervention will be carried out on the underground section of Line 12 (Dorada), which has been suspended since the tragedy of May 3, where two cars collapsed.

At a press conference, the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, explained that 4.5 of the 11.9 kilometers of existing roads will be replaced; that is, the stretch from Atlalilco stations to Parque de los Venados.

The work consists of the rehabilitation of the sub-base, so it will be necessary to remove about 18 linear kilometers of rails that make up the two tracks, 20 thousand tons of degraded ballast, change of seven curves and other materials such as dozens of sleepers.

(Screenshot: Twitter/ @MetroCDMX)

“This revised and updated draft (...) corroborates the requirement that we change the rail to avoid maintenance costs and undulatory deterioration of the rails or excessive wear on the train wheels, we will be doing so in these seven corners,” he explained.

The official said that work will require demolishing a superficial wall of the Metro caisson, in order to get in and out the materials, machinery and equipment for rehabilitation. Therefore, it will be necessary to close a lane on Avenida Tláhuac, between 5 de mayo and El Tanque streets.

Calderón also announced the progress made in the care of the drainage system on Line 12, where they have already built five gullies that will serve to prevent flooding on the roads and repaired 172 leaks.





