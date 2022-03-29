Serious incidents in Nigeria after his team ran out of World Cup: invasion, destruction of banks and tear gas

“The stadium is becoming a mess. The fans are destroying everything they can touch. They fired tear gas!” . This is how Ghanaian TV described what happened at the Abuja National Stadium. After the 1-1 draw that qualified for the visit and left Nigeria out of the World Cup, the fans were furious, invaded the playing field and starring in serious incidents.

As soon as equality was achieved by the goals of Thomas Partey and William Troost-Ekong, those who benefited from the conquest as visitors celebrated, but the turf was filled by Nigerian fans, recently unaccustomed to not participating in the ecumenical event (he was present in the previous three, and in six of the last seven).

And the claims were not exactly peaceful: they began to destroy everything in their path. For example, the banks of alternates. In the images captured by other fans from the stands, you can see several attackers collapsing the substitute banks and completely destroying them. Also the explosions of rumble bombs and the stampede at the moment when security starts to release tear gas.

News in development...



