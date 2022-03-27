They arrested alleged accomplices of the murderer of the Argentine manager in Mamita's Beach

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office arrested two alleged accomplices from the Mollusk, who is identified as one of the murderers of Federico Mazzoni, an Argentine manager executed at Mamita's Beach in the municipality of Solidaridad.

According to the official report, the newly arrested are Chaarli “V” and Miguel “J”, who are implicated with the Mollusk in a triple homicide different from that of the restaurant administrator in Playa del Carmen.

These subjects would be responsible for executing three persons of reserved identity on July 12, 2021, also in the same demarcation where operations of the Pelones, the criminal group to which they would be attached, have been identified.

Information in development...