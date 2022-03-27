Octavio Oacaña's sister released an emotional message ahead of the new season of Vecinos

Before the premiere of the eighth season of the series Vecinos, Bertha Ocaña, sister of the late actor Octavio Ocaña, sent an emotional message inviting her followers not to miss the first episode of Televisa's production.

Through her Instagram account, Bertha Ocaña published a collage with headlines from various news portals where Benito Rivers interpreter was talked about in Vecinos. In that post, he said that the actor's family are extremely proud of the affection that his brother's fans have expressed on social networks.

“So the networks a little before the new season of Neighbors premieres. We are more proud than ever of our Octavian. It shone as much on earth as it does in heaven now, thank you for making it so immortal in this life. And don't miss these new seasons of this great program made with so much love for all of you and for the great Octavio, which was part of your story,” Bertha Ocaña wrote on Instagram.

Bertha's emotional message to the premiere of the eighth season of the series (Photo: Instagram)

Before the publication of Bertha, Octavio Ocaña's fans were present and reacted by showing him the affection they had for the actor: “What a pride”, “His family, his friends, his fans we are proud of him”, “He was a child full of great joy, full of light, shines a lot in the sky and he always takes care of them”, “He also feels very proud of you”, “I give us a lot of smiles; we will never, never forget it, it will always be present”, “It hurts that it is no longer there”, “I look forward to the new season of Neighbors”, were some of the comments that can be read in his post.

This March 27 will premiere the new season of Vecinos through the Las Estrellas channel and will occupy the time of 19:30 hours. For their part, members of the cast of the series have revealed what the tribute to Benito Rivers will be like.

One of the first to speak was actor Pablo Valentín, who plays Pedro Medina, mentioned during an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda that Benito would have a special moment in the new chapters.

It should be noted that another actor from Vecinos who has already died was Polo Ortín (Photo: Instagram/ @vecinosoficial)

“Elias, the writers and the director nailed some tremendous meetings before we got the libretto where Benito says goodbye to us and we say goodbye to him,” said Pablo Valentín.

In this regard, the actor said that within the plot Benito Rivers would audition for the role of an angel and then, if selected, would go abroad.

“Then the Neighbors are outside the building and Benito starts talking to his girlfriend, his parents and we get together so they can hand us over the phone and say goodbye to him,” he said.

Pablo Valentín said it was a very moving day where everyone got engaged to be able to say a farewell phrase for Octavio Ocaña.

The producer of the broadcast invited the Pérez Ocaña family to visit the set of recordings of the series (Photo: Instagram @berthaocaa)

On the other hand, in an interview with TVyNovelas, the producer of Vecinos, Elías Solorio, mentioned that something the creative team was clear about was the need to pay tribute to Benito.

“Octavio is always going to be on the show, in the first chapter we are going to explain that, so you can't miss it. It was difficult for everyone to record these seasons, but it also gave us this enthusiasm and joy to be able to pay tribute to someone we love so much,” Solorio explained.

