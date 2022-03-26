The funny reactions of Kun Agüero in the goals of Di María and Messi

Since his retirement from professional activity as a result of a heart problem, Sergio Kun Agüero began to turn more frequently to social networks and to have more interactions with his followers. On this occasion, he took advantage of the last match of the Argentine national team as a home for the South American Qualifiers to write some tweets.

Kun Agüero was active during Argentina's victory over Venezuela

“Play”, along with the national flag and a red heart was the signal to know that the man who emerged from the Independiente quarry was going to be aware of what his former teammates would do on the La Bombonera pitch against Venezuela.

At the end of the first half, those led by Lionel Scaloni went to rest somewhat up on the scoreboard thanks to a goal by Nicolás González. In the complement, the Albiceleste dominated from start to finish, but we had to wait half an hour to see the net inflate again. After an exquisite assistance from Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María took goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez for a walk and punctured her.

Kun Agüero's funny reaction to Di Maria and Messi's goals

Soon after, Fideo sprouted the lamp to leave Lionel Messi alone in the heart of the area, who despite kicking defectively with the right managed to violate the resistance of the French Lens goalkeeper.

“Great goal from Fideo, impressive how I taught him jeee. And Leo, terrible right-wing goal. I love you friends”, were the heartfelt words used by the top scorer in Manchester City history. With that goal, the Pulga reached 7 in the competition, becoming the team's top scorer along with Lautaro Martínez.

Kun Agüero joked when it came to choosing the best player of the match

Minutes later, Kun launched a fun poll on Twitter to have their followers choose the MVP for the victory against Vinotinto: “Messi y Di Maria” or “Di Maria y Messi”.

To close the joke, the former Atlético Madrid and Barcelona of Spain uploaded a photo with both of them, but not at any time: in the locker room of Maracana, moments after lifting the Copa América in front of thousands of Brazilians. “The MVPs. Thank you people for voting”, was the caption that accompanied the image along with an emoji of a face crying with laughter.

Kun uploaded a photo with Messi and Di Maria after winning the Copa America

Argentina, which has 38 points in second place, only four points behind the leader Brazil (FIFA ruled that they must play the match that was left pending for Date 6), will visit Ecuador next day, which with 25 units appears in third place and also sealed their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

