Foo Fighters in Mexico: This was the legendary presentation of Taylor Hawkins days before he died

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters arrive at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo

On the night of last Friday, March 25, everyone was taken by surprise by the passing of Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, who was found lifeless in his hotel room in Bogota.

The group was in Colombia for their presentation at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. The event was announced by a statement from the band, who regretted the fact and presented their condolences and solidarity to the drummer's family.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. Their musical spirit and contagious laughter will live with us all forever,” they wrote on the group's account.

However, luckily for many, Mexico was able to celebrate what would be the last performance with the drummer, since on March 16 they performed before the Mexican public at the Foro Sol.

Foo Fighters release (photo: Screenshot)

The band had to postpone their presentation in November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the drop in infections and the continuation of the green light, the group was able to present itself without any problem in Mexico City to more than 58,000 people.

The concert began with their famous song Times Like These and without stopping, they continued with Pretender and Learn to Fly, two classics of the band.

Halfway through Pretender's song, Dave Grohl, vocalist of the band, told the audience gathered in English “This is going to be a long night”, to which people shouted crazily.

The vocalist asked “Do you want it to be a long night?” , a question that he repeated on several occasions to the mad public that he cried out.

After Learn to Fly, they continued with No Son of Mine, which was accompanied by a fantastic solo by Grohl accompanied by Hawkins on drums, who appeared on screen giving all his energy.

(photo: @foofighters /Liliana OCESA road)

After No son of mine, there was the first pause in which people took the opportunity to shout “Olé, olé, olé, the Foo, the Foo”. The band continued with the performance of The Sky is the Neighborhood, followed by Mine mine, in which Grohl asked for the participants' shout.

Then he said that it had been a long time and that they would play as many songs as they could. “Do you want a one-hour show? Do you want an hour?” , they all denied. “Do you want an hour and a half?” , people denied again. “Do you want two hours?” ,” Two and a half hours? ”, “They want us to play all the songs we can without stopping”, they all affirmed.

“This will be a long night,” said the vocalist.

So they continued without pauses or false exits, without stopping at These days, Walk, Shame shame and Breakou t. until halfway through the concert, Hawkins shone for the performance of Somebody to Love by the English band Queen.

He abandoned his place on drums, replacing him Grohl, who was a drummer for the band Nirvana, to go to the front shouting Freddy Mercurie's mythical “Eo”, in unison with the audience. In the same way he exchanged it with the name of the vocalist. “He hates it when I do that, I'm sorry. Okay, I'm not sorry,” Hawkins joked.

In the same way they performed a song by the Bee Gees, although it will undoubtedly remain in everyone's memory and heart, the interpretation of Hawkins.

They continued with the songs All My Life, Run, Wheels, Love Dies Young, This Is a Call, Best of You, Aurora, Monkey Wrench and closed with one of their most popular songs: Everlong. In the end Grohl said goodbye together with the whole band, throwing kisses and thanking the public.

The drummer died at the age of 50, although the reason has not been clarified on the part of the authorities. Though Hawkins overdosed in 2001 that left him in a coma.

KEEP READING: