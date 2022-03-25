Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could make an appearance at the Oscars ceremony

Self proclaimed Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan holds an Oscar statuette replica and a placard reading "Hollywood stands with Ukraine" in solidarity with the Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as preparations for the Academy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could make a video appearance during the Oscar ceremony next Sunday, with the aim of bringing a message to the world about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In recent weeks there have already been such appearances before legislative chambers such as the Commons, in the United Kingdom, the European Parliament in Brussels and the United States Congress.

According to several American media outlets such as The New York Post, Z elensky held a series of talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose members are debating whether they should admit a brief appearance of the president.

Volodymir Zelensky speaking to the Swedish parliament (Paul WENNERHOLM/TT News Agency /AFP)

It is not clear whether it would appear live or in a recorded message. The discussion within the Academy is whether the Oscars should remain apolitical while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The initiative would have come from the comedian Amy Schumer, who will be one of the presenters of the ceremony and who has acknowledged that she contacted the organization of the event to try to materialize her project. However, he admitted that his initiative is unlikely to succeed.

“Yes, I have proposed it. I wanted to find some way that Zelensky could appear via satellite or with a pre-recorded speech, because the Oscars have a millionaire audience all over the world. I wouldn't have any problem doing something like that, but unfortunately I'm not the one producing the gala,” Schumer explained during her time on the talk show of her friend Drew Barrymore.

Amy Schumer (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

The artist also wants to highlight the human drama that emerges from a Russian invasion that has already left thousands dead and millions displaced.

“I think there is some pressure in the sense that many want [the event] to be like a holiday where everyone forgets what is happening for one night. But there are so many eyes and ears on the Oscar gala. I think it's a great opportunity for certain comments to be made, jokes that even highlight the current picture,” Schumer added.

The ABC network, which will broadcast the ceremony, spoke in favor of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that the one who will make a statement is Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis, who together with her husband Ashton Kutcher raised about USD 35 million for Ukrainian refugees. Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Kutcher and Kunis.

File photo by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

As warnings such as Leonardo DiCaprio's about the climate crisis or Joaquin Phoenix's outrage at the artificial insemination of cattle showed, celebrities are rarely shy about making political statements at the Academy Awards, despite accusations of hypocrisy.

“It all depends on how you approach the issue,” Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg said in an interview with AFP. “If it sounds like they're preaching or instructing, it's not going to go down very well. But if it's something felt or with feelings, I think we'll have another result,” he added.

