Prison for false prosecutor who would have participated in the kidnapping of a merchant in Medellín

The Attorney General's Office announced this Thursday, March 24, that Ana Lucía Gómez Tuhirán was granted an assurance measure in a prison center; the investigator of the Sijin of the National Police, Jhon Javer Ortega Gómez Gómez and the private individual Juan David Gómez Ramos, who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a merchant in the El Poblado neighborhood of Medellín.

The information of the prosecution also indicated that the investigative tasks carried out with the support of Dijin and the CTI, revealed that on August 4, 2021, Ortega Gómez, apparently, for an investment contract handed over 78 million pesos to a trader for the sale of gold.

It was also detailed that the above-mentioned document agreed a period of 6 months and fixed a monthly interest payment equivalent to 5 per cent. However, by the end of the same month the defendants reportedly held the merchant for two and a half hours in their office to, apparently, pressure the immediate return of the money invested.

The investigations also revealed that in the same place they would have seized 14 million pesos in cash, a sum that according to the false official of the Prosecutor's Office would remain in chain of custody until she paid the full millionaire investment.

You may be interested in: “Open from there”: taxi driver tried to save a comrade murdered in Bogotá

“The investigators established that while the patrolman was guarding the victim, so that he would not use his cell phone; Gómez Tuhirán would have constrained the victim to carry out the transfer of a van valued at more than 90 million pesos. All this in exchange for not giving effect to an alleged arrest warrant that for the crime of fraud, allegedly, would be against the merchant,” said the Prosecutor's Office.

Likewise, he assured that, according to the investigation, one day after the illegal detention, the victim was summoned to a notary in Medellín to authenticate the transfer of the car and modify the aforementioned contract, for an immediate payment note.

It should be said that the evidentiary material obtained by the Prosecutor's Office led to the inference that Gómez Tuhirán would have pretended to be a prosecutor on other occasions. Another of the entity's revelations in the case was that the false official claimed to have close relations with senior police officers in Medellín and in the capital of the Republic, but she also said that she was carrying out other illegal activities in the company of the National Police patrol boat.

The defendants were arrested on March 16 and did not accept the charges charged as allegedly responsible for extortive kidnapping, aggravated crime concert, qualified theft, simulated investiture or charge and falsehood in public and private documents and abuse of public service.

In other judicial news in the capital of Antioquia, it was also reported that, on March 23, the Prosecutor's Office obtained a security measure in a detention center against a 31-year-old foreigner allegedly responsible for attempted aggravated extortion, a charge that was not accepted.

According to the complaint made by a woman, also a foreigner; the alleged person, 20 years old, would have demanded that she pay 500,000 pesos in exchange for not sending her family or posting an intimate video on social networks.

The defendant was captured on March 17 in the Manrique neighborhood of Medellín by the Gaula of the National Police.

KEEP READING:



