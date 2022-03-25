Here are the options where you can get to the Estereo Picnic 2022

During this last weekend of March, the Briceño golf course will welcome thousands of live music lovers who will attend a new version of the Stereo Picnic Festival (FEP). On the three days of the festival, the five enabled stages will increase the volume of the speakers from 2:30 p.m. until dawn. The only thing that the public must do is get to the place and for that there are several options available.

Buses, cars, vans, chosen drivers, among others. FEP attendees have several options to get to the Briceño Golf Course and can choose the one that best suits their budget.

Private vehicle

FEP attendees can go with their group of friends in a private car, but they should be aware that they should look for parking in the area that works until the time they plan to leave the event. Likewise, it is important to remember the responsibility that this implies, such as not consuming alcohol in order to be able to return in its five senses.

In case you have a car and decide to drink alcohol, the Festival has at your disposal the chosen driver service worth $140,000 each way. Users would leave the golf course and the driver would drop them off at a single point of arrival in Bogotá. How does it work?

Buses

The FEP also offers bus service that depart and arrive at various points in Bogotá. Among the main ones is the Parking Lot of Carulla Alhambra (Calle 114 #45 .78) and Maloka Interactive Museum (Carrera 68D #24ª -51).

Each bus will depart every 20 minutes from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to the Festival and the return will be from 10:00 p.m. until the end of each day. The service costs $25,000 a one-way per day, or $70,000 for the three days; and the return costs $35,000 a day or $100,000 for the three days. If you buy round trip, per day it costs $45,000 or $125,000 for the three days.

Vans

FEP vans can be purchased on the Yellow Tickets page. When leaving the data, you will be contacted to coordinate a departure point from Bogotá and two points of arrival (the pick-up location and an additional place). Prices vary according to the places for people:

11 people: $450,000 per day or $1,300,000 for the three days

14 people: $500,000 per day or $1,450,000 for the three days

18 people: $600,000 per day or $1,7500,000 for the three days

Whichever way you decide to travel to the FEP, remember not to start the trip to the golf course without first checking that you have everything you need to enjoy the festival. Among the essentials is to carry your identity document, the covid-19 vaccination card and it goes without saying that your handle, which is the entrance to the event.

Also, remember to carry money on your handle so you can buy food and drinks within the festival. To use the system, it is necessary to activate the handle at the link: festivalestereopicnic.com/handles. The event recommends that you save the serial number that is possible to find on the back of the handle and also record it, since “in case of any problem it will be of vital importance to be able to offer you better technical support and resolve any unforeseen events”.

Also, keep in mind other items that are recommended to take and others that you should definitely leave at home. At Infobae Colombia we made a list so that you can enjoy the 'Comeback' of the EFF without problems.

