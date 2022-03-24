Gulf Cartel hit men who pointed long guns at US helicopter fell

Mexican authorities captured the subjects who pointed long guns at a helicopter carrying United States police in the Rio Grande Valley area, which is located on the border between the two countries. After realizing the presence of the armed subjects inside a vehicle, the uniformed men asked the Mexican authorities for help, who carried out an operation to find the hit men.

Police officers from the Department of Public Safety in Starr County, Texas, reported that “They contacted the Government of Mexico for assistance. They located a hiding place with more suspected members of the cartel”, as elements of the Ministry of National Defense in Tamaulipas managed to find the whereabouts of the alleged criminals.

According to local media reports, elements of the Mexican Army clashed with the hit men after they found their whereabouts, which resulted in the killing of five members of a criminal cell belonging to the Gulf Cartel. Four subjects were arrested in possession of a car and four long guns, which were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Last Wednesday, March 21, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, shared through his Twitter account audiovisual material captured by the Texas police helicopter, which would have surprised the subjects in criminal operations, so the hit men aimed and allegedly fired weapons at the air vehicle; no injured uniforms were reported.

After pointing their guns at the police, the hit men talked to each other and fled in the direction of a town on the Mexican side of the border, where national public security personnel went to try to find the subjects, but they found only several empty houses.

Subsequently, the elements of the Army arrived at the scene of the incident and initiated a security mechanism that led to the confrontation and subsequent arrest of the four subjects, who were consigned to the appropriate authorities.

Previously, agents of the Border Patrol for Tactical Operations reported an armed attack in the same area where gunmen aimed at the helicopter. The uniformed men responded in the same way from the US side to Mexico, but no injuries were reported on either side.

Faced with the wave of violence and disappearances in Tamaulipas, the United States Department of State (DoS) issued a travel alert to its citizens to prevent them from going to that border destination; in addition, it authorized the departure of its non-emergency consulate personnel.

In a statement, the agency indicated that due to crime and kidnapping the consulate in the city of Nuevo Laredo has not been able to offer its services.

For this reason, they requested that American workers and family members who require support to leave the city monitor local news and announcements. They also recommend that any transfer be done during the day.

“Organized crime activity, which includes shootings, murders, armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings, enforced disappearances, extortion and sexual assault, is common along the northern border and in Victoria City,” the consulate reported.

The violent events recorded in Tamaulipas are the result of the capture of Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, El Huevo, one of the top commanders of the Gulf Cartel captured by federal security forces in mid-March.

