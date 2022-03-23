FIFA started the second sale of tickets for the 2022 World Cup: how to buy them and how long can they be purchased

Soccer Football - Chile v Germany - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2017 Fans hold a match ticket outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

The World Cup has already begun to be lived at full pace and fans around the globe are racing behind their tickets to be able to accompany their respective teams in the World Cup that will be held in Qatar between November 21 and December 18. After the first phase of ticket sales that closed on 8 February, FIFA opened a ticket loan period: will be by order of application and will only last six days.

“As this is a solicitation period, fans will be able to complete their purchase immediately and must hurry to avoid unpleasant surprises. This is the last chance to get tickets that fans will have before the final draw”, they clarified from the world's highest body.

These new World Cup tickets can now be purchased on the FIFA.com/tickets website and this window will be open until March 29 at 11.00 CET (7 am in Argentina).

During the first ticket space for the 64 World Cup matches, FIFA registered 17 million requests and almost 2 million of those orders were placed for the final that will be held on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium with capacity for more than 80,000 people.





