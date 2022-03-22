New registration date for Repro II: deadlines and requirements set by the Government for March salaries

An employee stands as he operates a machine at industrial manufacturing company Gottert in Garin, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 1, 2018. Picture taken November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The Government set the new deadline for enrollment in the Productive Reactivation Program II (Repro II) and extended the Emergency Assistance Program to Self-Employed Workers in Critical Sectors for another month, for wages earned in March. Both measures were reported in Resolution 287/2022, published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette.

According to what was specified in the document signed by the Minister of Labour, Claudio Moroni, the period for applying for these financial aid to pay salaries will be, in both cases, from 23 to 30 March inclusive.

On this occasion, in addition, different “guidelines to be considered for applying the pre-selection criteria, regarding the billing and payroll dates of the companies that want to access” some of these benefits were established.

For Repro II, it was specified that the “months selected for the calculation of the year-on-year change in turnover required by the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP)” will be those of February 2019 and 2022, except for those companies “started on or after January 1, 2019″.

Meanwhile, the month selected to determine the staff payroll and reference salaries will be February 2022, while the cut-off for updating payroll and CBU updating will be made on March 21, inclusive.

On the other hand, in order to apply for aid under the Emergency Assistance Program for Self-Employed Workers in Critical Sectors, it will be mandatory to “present a turnover reduction of more than 30% in real terms, for the period from February 2019 to February 2022″.

The reference period for payments to be credited in this case will be from July 2021 to January 2022 for self-employed workers and from August last year to February last, for monotaxpayers. The payment cut for the latter will be until March 21, inclusive.

Hotel sector in tourist areas and localities affected by the pandemic

The tourism sector was one of the most affected by the sanitary measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic

The Government also ordered that between 23 and 30 March inclusive registration will be open for the Extraordinary Assistance Program to the Hotel Sector in Affected Tourist Areas and Localities, with the following guidelines:

-Months selected for the calculation of the year-on-year change in turnover required by the FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION OF PUBLIC REVENUE (AFIP): February 2019 and February 2022.

-High companies: Invoicing should not be considered for companies started on or after January 1, 2019.

-Month selected to determine staff payroll and reference salaries: February 2022.

-Court for updating in the SIMPLIFICATION REGISTRY SYSTEM (AFIP) the address of the employer subject (operating domicile) in which the worker carries out the work activity: up to and including 21 March.

-CBU update cut-off: March 21 inclusive.

Finally, the Executive Branch also maintains emergency and extraordinary assistance to fruit and related producers in the departments of General Roca, Avellaneda, Pichi Mahuida and El Cuy, in the province of Río Negro, and those of Añelo and Confluencia, located in Neuquén.

For this benefit, the months for the billing declaration required by the AFIP and for determining the staff payroll and reference salaries, will also be February, while the cut-off for updating payroll cancellations, updating CBU and for updating in the Digital Simplification System, is March 21 inclusive.

