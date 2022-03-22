La Liendra revealed if she really misses ex-girlfriend Luisa Castro

La Liendra is currently going through her first year of romantic history with Dani Duke, however, before her courtship with said content creator, the also influencer went out with another colleague: Luisa Castro. However, in mid-2020 their love story led to a final point. Although it has rained a lot since their breakup, given that they are public figures and their high popularity in social media and influencers, there is no shortage of those moments when both Luisa and Liendra are questioned about each other.

And, recently, it happened again, but as part of a challenge carried out by Mauricio Gómez (first name of the influencer) for his Instagram account. To explain it better, the paisa and his friend, Maxiolly (who works as an urban singer), set out to challenge each other, one of them being to answer “uncomfortable and heavy questions”. In this way, the reggaeton player asked the influencer the question of: “What do you miss about Luisa?”.

Immediately, because of La Liendra's gestures, the question was, in fact, uncomfortable, but he still answered it: “I don't miss her or her”, but Maxiolly was not satisfied with the answer and repeated the question, then the content creator asserted more forcefully: “Nothing! I'm full of the woman I have right now! I'm not in the past, I'm in the present.” But the challenge did not end there, as the urban singer insisted with his question. “Nothing! then I lie then?... But I don't miss anything!” , were La Liendra's last words on the subject in question.

On the other hand, regarding her romantic relationship with Dani Duke, La Liendra has always realized how satisfied she has been with the courtship. Together, they have shared a wide variety of content for their respective social networks such as their trips, the events they have attended and they have also responded, as a couple, to multiple questions from their fans. For example, last February they received, via Instagram, a question focused on whether they would live together.

“We have been around for a year, on January 18 we are one year old, and when do you plan to live together? We don't have any plans to live together yet, as we're doing super well like that,” Duke said at the time.

And, now that the theme of their anniversary is mentioned, as a gift for completing their first year as a bride and groom, La Liendra gave her partner a Chanel wallet that didn't cost neither five, nor ten, nor fifteen million pesos, the figure was 32 million. The piece was described by the content creator as “a jewel”. It is worth remembering that, Dani Duke has already realized on several occasions his taste for bags and wallets, in fact, he collects them regardless of their cost. Regarding this new Chanel bag, the paisa made a video to show it in detail.





