Candidate for the U Party denounced that even his own vote does not appear

The complaints about the irregularities that have been lodged in the pre-counting of votes of the legislative elections that took place on March 13 do not stop. After multiple criticisms, tests and accusations that have been made on social networks mostly of the Historical Pact, now a candidate of the U Party for the House for Antioquia, Simón Echavarría, denounces that even his own vote does not appear in the count and in the E-14s.

The candidate who did not get enough votes to be able to reach the Congress of the Republic told Blu Radio, who is deeply indignant because at the table that the vote does not appear even one vote for his party and it is something that must be reviewed, moreover, because people close to him reviewed in his months and the votes do not appear either that they gave in their favor.

“Where I voted there are zero votes for us. I even uploaded the photo of my ID card where it said that I voted at table 20 and at table 20 there is not even one vote in the House for the U Party and 107. With that denunciation of mine, many friends began to review and the same thing,” he told the 30-year-old Colombian radio station Echavarría.

He added to his complaint that he was incredulous about the possibility of alleged fraud, but that only with what happened to him, he realized that the machines are bigger than he thought and that he now has no doubt about the irregularities announced by other candidates and parties.

“Personally, they are very large machines that are already working inside the polls because I was one of those who did not believe that there was electoral fraud, but now I am convinced,” said the member of the Party of the U.

Given the lack of credibility of citizens with regard to the institution of the Registrar, some sectors are asking for a vote count for greater transparency, one of those of the Green Alliance - Centro Esperanza that have also denounced the lack of votes. For example, on March 20, Senator Antonio Sanguino, a representative of the Green Alliance who did not receive sufficient votes to re-elect according to the precount, filed a guardianship with the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca to suspend the counting process arguing the protection of his fundamental rights to choose and be elected, political participation and knowledge of the electoral truth.

“A guardianship action that seeks first of all to suspend the scrutiny and, secondly, to advance a new recount of the tables where countless irregularities have been detected and where the differences between the figures of the pre-count with the E-14s have become evident,” the senator said about the legal action he filed.

The senator, who has been known for using his space in Congress to lead different political control initiatives, also added that it is important for the presidential elections to be given greater control and that electoral guarantees are provided to all sectors.

"The first and second presidential rounds require auditing of the software, new witnesses and Ad-hoc Registrar in order to have real guarantees of a result that corresponds to reality and is not under the cover of doubt of the electoral fraud that we have seen in the legislatures advanced on March 13," concluded Sanguino.





