Infobae Horoscope: find out which are the 3 most protective zodiac signs

According to the astrological world, the sign under which we are born will give us some characteristics in an innate way that will mark the path of our personality. For example, some signs are characterized as persuasive, others stubborn and so on.

Protective signs are those who care about taking care of everyone around them so as not to hurt them. They are also one of those people that you can always count on for whatever you need them because they will be there for you and they will worry that nothing bad will happen to you.

If you want to know what are the 3 horoscope signs that tend to be most protective of those around them, continue reading the following note.

1. GEMINIS

According to the horoscope, people of the Gemini sign have a very noble character and tend to convey peace to those who are close to them. They are considered protective because they seek to say things in a way that does not hurt the other person to protect their feelings and they are also often affectionate.

They are considered as children of the zodiac because they always want to enjoy the present as children do.

2. AQUARIAN

People under the sign of Aquarius are described by the horoscope as noble beings, this causes others to trust them. In addition, one of the characteristics that make Aquarius tend to be quite protective is that it is always there for those who need them, whether they are friends, family, or anyone else.

They are also considered good counselors because they are not prejudiced and will listen to you no matter what your situation is.

3. LIBRA

According to the zodiac, those born under the sign of Libra are considered almost angels by nature, since protecting others is part of their essence. If you have someone in your life Libra who doesn't surprise you if they can transform a bad time into a space full of energy and joy.

Those ruled by this sign usually have skills in everything related to healing and healing processes, which is why it is said that Libras tend to have inclinations for careers that involve treating people or animals, so they are quite good doctors, veterinarians, psychologists and more.

THE ELEMENTS OF EACH ZODIAC SIGN

They are divided into four groups, and these are:

Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Earth: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

WHAT SIGN ARE YOU COMPATIBLE WITH?

Remember that each person's rising sign and other details that can be found in their birth chart also have an influence.

- Aries is the compatible sign in love with Aquarius and Gemini.

- Taurus is the compatible sign in love with Pisces and Cancer.

- Gemini is the compatible sign in love with Leo and Aries.

- Cancer is the compatible sign in love with Taurus and Virgo.

- Leo is the compatible sign in love with Aries and Sagittarius.

- Virgo is the compatible sign in love with Cancer and Scorpio.

- Libra is the compatible sign in love with Sagittarius and Leo.

- Scorpio is the compatible sign in love with Capricorn and Virgo.

- Sagittarius is the compatible sign in love with Libra and Aquarius.

- Capricorn is the compatible sign in love with Scorpio and Pisces.

- Aquarius is the compatible sign in love with Aries and Sagittarius.

- Pisces is the compatible sign in love with Taurus and Capricorn.

