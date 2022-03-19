Extreme makeup in concert: stunning and gender-free makeup to live another festival experience

The Lollapalooza experience transcends the barriers of music to present a multiplicity of proposals that invite fans to enjoy the festival through different areas related to gastronomy, sustainability, environmental awareness and the use of natural resources, among other values.

Among the main interactive spaces of this new edition that began last Friday, the one of the cosmetics and beauty brand Natura stands out. The company will be present during the three days of the festival under the premise “What if we unite for the world as we unite for music?” and seeks to invite the public to reflect on the planet and sustainability, pillars of its identity.

To that end, Natura proposes different experiences within a space that invites us to be a meeting point with multiple activities such as the Natura Faces area, a stand to get to know the brand's genderless makeup line with makeup trends created exclusively for this event; the wall “Raise your voice”, on which you can write with sustainable fibers; and the intervention of Cypher, a group of improvisational artists who recites the “Battle of Flattery” to reinforce the messages of inclusion and unity. In addition, one hour a day, the designer, illustrator, musician, rapper and DJ, Yema Ice, performs live garments together with an incredible DJ set by Anita B Queen.

“We are convinced that a beauty brand can do a lot for the world and that we can and must take an active role in driving the changes we need as a society to build a better world. Our participation in Lollapalooza for the first time has to do with this, because we find in culture and music a space for dialogue, identification and sense of community that allow the creation of bridges and collective mobilization. We want all the people who come together in a space like this to sing the same song, to be able to also do so to transform everything around them,” said in dialogue with Infobae Florencia Violini, Marketing Manager at Natura Argentina, about the brand's presence at the festival.

One of the postcards from Friday afternoon, before one of the shows kicks off. Extreme makeup said present (Lollapalooza)

“We believe that, like music, makeup is a tool to express feelings, emotions and individuality of each person. The new generations are mobilized by a need to be able to express themselves as they are with total freedom and are choosing brands that are linked to their purpose. In this sense, our Faces line, with which we express ourselves as a brand in this edition of the festival, responds to this social behavior because it is born with a strong commitment to diversity and seeks to promote a beauty free of patterns and preconceptions so that each person can be who they are with pride and without restrictions”, remarked the specialist.

He added: “Future generations are promoters of cultural changes that we need to attend to and accompany, and that is why in our space, for example, we will have a mural so that everyone who passes by can raise their voice on issues that concern them. We seek to be spokespersons for the causes of the time, causes of which people are part, have an interest and are increasingly involved.”

Faces is a gender-free, animal-free, vegan, paraben-free and environmentally friendly line that consists of makeup such as shadows, lipsticks, mascaras for eyelashes, eyeliner pencils, powders, blushes and creams, among others, and facial care products. It targets people with a free and independent spirit who transcend their own gender as a determining identity.

The areas of the face that are the protagonists when creating makeup looks:

A must for Lollapalooza is, without a doubt, ecoglitter. To enhance makeup and highlight the look, it can be applied to eyes, cheekbones, eyebrows, or to the area you prefer (Photos: Instagram/ @donni .davy)

1. PROTAGONIST EYES

The eyes have a special role, so a good eyeliner is an infallible trend. Originality lies in presenting, in addition, shades of colors to highlight and give it the youthful and fanciful touch that causes furor.

2. DUO LIPS

Who said that lips are painted in one color? The “Pop” look by Natura Faces invites you to play with different shades and proposes a combination of matte lipsticks, making up the upper lip in red, and the lower lip in pink: a very powerful combination!

A plus: MORE IS MORE

Let's shine, my love! A must for Lollapalooza is, without a doubt, ecoglitter. To enhance makeup and highlight the look, it can be applied to eyes, cheekbones, eyebrows, or to the area you prefer.

Before the start of the festival, Natura raffled 20 pairs of 3 day pass tickets to attend and live the experience. To participate, people had to appeal to their creativity and make activist posters with phrases inspired by the brand message #PorElMundoComoPorLaMúsica. The proposal consisted of these posters being designed digitally, or from materials already existing in their homes, such as clothing, wood, cardboard, among others. The designs were published in a web gallery, where everyone had access to vote for their favorites and those who got the most likes were the winners.

KEEP READING: