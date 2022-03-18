Technical sheet of the match 9 of October-Dolphin for Copa Sudamericana-2022

October 9 defeated Delfin 2-0 (partial 2-0) this Thursday in Guayaquil, in a second leg of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana-2022.

Copa Sudamericana 2022 - First Phase - Second leg

October 9 - Dolphin 2 - 0 (2-0)

Stadium: Alberto Spencer Model (Guayaquil)

Referee: Cristian Garay (CHI)

Goals:

October 9: Phillips (35), Luna (40)

Admonitions:

October 9: Jaramillo (23), Williams (39), Quinonez (82)

Dolphin: Caicedo (37), Banguera (39)

Alignments:

October 9: Jorge Pinos - Marcos Canga, Kevin Becerra, Darwin Torres, Geovanny Nazarene - Mauro Da Luz, Jose Cazares Quinonez, Renny Jaramillo, Ricardo Phillips (Glendys Mine 72) - Newton Williams (Alfred Stephens 72), Danny Luna (Eder Cetre 80). DT: Juan Carlos Leon.

Dolphin: Maximo Banguera - Rodrigo Vidal, Nicolas Bazzana, Luis Caicedo (Andy Burbano 86), Wilmer Meneses - Jostin Alman, Gonzalo Gonzalez (Edinson Mero 77), Luis Chicaiza, Charles Velez (Wiston Fernández 59), Janner Corozo (Juan Diego Rojas Caicedo 59) - Jhon Cifuentes. DT: William Sanguinetti.

