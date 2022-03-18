Lollapalooza returns to Chile after two years of suspension due to the pandemic

Santiago de Chile, March 17 The Lollapalooza music festival returns to Chile from tomorrow Friday after two years of suspension due to health restrictions due to the pandemic, with a grid of artists led by American pop singer Miley Cyrus and rock bands Foo Fighthers and The Strokes. Enshrined as one of the most important mass festivals on the continent, Lollapalooza arrived in the South American country for the first time in 2011 and this weekend it will celebrate its tenth edition in Santiago, although this time it will not be in O'Higgins Park, as was the case traditionally, but in the Bicentennial Park. With a large number of local artists and dozens of international guests completing a show with more than 100 bands, the festival will be held on March 18, 19 and 20 in seven simultaneous stages waiting for thousands of attendees. As detailed by the organization, as in previous editions, the festival will have a sustainability plan to reduce its environmental impact. “Our platform, through which we bring music, art and culture in general, to thousands of people, is also the vehicle where we expose, by example, actions that contribute to making the world a better place, where we urge us to think that we are all part of the solution to reverse the climate crisis and that we have a responsibility to assume to curb its devastating consequences,” said the executive producer of the Lotus culture and sustainability area, Paola Castelvecchio. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 versions were suspended, and the organizers announced that for this edition various sanitary measures instructed by the Ministry of Health (Minsal) will be implemented, such as the mandatory full vaccination scheme and the permanent use of masks. To date, 3.3 million infections have been registered in Chile, of which 58,494 are in the active stage of the disease, that is, they have the capacity to spread the virus. On the other hand, the number of deaths since the start of the health emergency in March 2020 amounts to more than 44,000 people confirmed by Minsal. Lollapalooza is a festival founded in 1991 in the United States, it rolled out its first international production in Chile and then opened the experience in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.