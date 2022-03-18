Former European champion Poli Díaz sentenced to 2 years in prison

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain), 18 Mar Spaniard Policarpo Díaz, former European lightweight champion, has been sentenced to two years in prison for mistreating his ex-partner. The Violence Court No. 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria condemned Poli Díaz for mistreatment and injury to his partner, a fact that was admitted by the former boxer, eight-time continental champion in the 80s of the last century. As reported this Friday by the press office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), Poli Díaz appeared in the aforementioned court on Wednesday and admitted the events committed between 2018 and 2021, when the couple lived together for periods in the capital of Gran Canaria and in Vallecas, Madrid. TSJC sources have indicated to Efe that the 'Potro de Vallecas, as he was known in his time as a boxer, is also investigated for allegedly threatening the judge who then issued the pretrial detention order. As for the sentence imposed and which he must serve in full, the sentence indicates that the former boxer acknowledged that he subjected his then romantic partner to physical punishment, as well as intimidation, in addition to controlling his habits. In the facts admitted, it is stated that Díaz “prevented her from wearing makeup, chose the clothes and shoes she could wear, limited her being able to work outside the home and uttered expressions such as 'bastard, you are not worth as a woman'”. Likewise, in the early morning of June 23, 2021, the former boxer gave her several blows in the form of punches, shoves and even held her by the neck and pressed her, resulting in injuries that took seven days for the victim to heal. Poli Diaz will have to pay the victim 3,210 euros as compensation and will not be able to approach or communicate with his ex-wife for more than five years and a probation measure is imposed on her for five years after serving the custodial sentence. The former European boxing champion is also under investigation by the Court of Investigation No. 6 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, following a complaint filed for a crime of threats by the Male Violence Judge of La Palmas de Gran Canaria María Auxiliadora Díaz, who ordered him to be placed in pre-trial detention. In the preliminary proceedings initiated following the complaint lodged by the judge last November in the guard court, a prisoner who is in pretrial detention for threatening the magistrate with death and whom Díaz met in Gran Canaria prison is also investigated. The judge learned about the alleged threats by a third party announcing that the boxer and the aforementioned prisoner, Domingo M., had united to cause her harm. TSJC sources have indicated to Efe that the magistrate has appealed to the Las Palmas Court the restraining order imposed on the ex-boxer's friend because she asked for it to be 100 kilometers and only one kilometer was granted. The judge has a police escort due to alleged threats, TSJC sources said. CHIEF tbsp/cmg/ram/og