Stupidity, ego and lack of education: businessman Jean Claude Bessudo spoke of his grandson's confessed fraud in elections

The sense of humor of young Suani Lefevre Bessudo was not funny. After a video was released in which he told an alleged fraud against the 'petrists', while he was a voting jury in the legislative elections; even his own grandfather, businessman Jean Claude Bessudo asked that the authorities investigate the case.

The young student from the University of Los Andes told through his Instagram stories a “move” that he would have made as a jury to the voters of the Historical Pact. He said that he altered an electoral document with the voter's data, handed it out only if they asked for it and if they were clueless he handed them the Democratic Center card, although there was really no voting card specific to that party.

“I made a play to all the crappy petrists and if they wonder what I did, it's very easy. When they vote, you have their ID and you have to give them a piece of paper, I didn't give them the piece of paper and if they asked for it, I put a false name and another ID number. Besides, if they didn't realize it, I gave them the Democratic Center card and a lot of people didn't notice it. You're welcome, Colombia,” he said.

However, the video with the confession went viral on social networks, and in addition to showing a lack of knowledge of the electoral process that took place on March 13 in the country, it meant for many the evidence of electoral fraud at a polling station by young Bessudo. Right in the midst of the suspicions sustained by the Historical Pact of the entire process.

The complaint became more relevant when it became known that the author of the video was the grandson of Aviatur's president, businessman Jean Claude Bessudo, who received the controversy a few minutes later through anonymous messages and could not believe it, he said in an interview with the newspaper El Tiempo.

“Obviously, it took me by surprise; it is something very inopportune at this time of polarization in the country,” said the businessman. Bessudo said he was upset that the linking of his surname to electoral fraud affects the image that his family has tried to build in the more than 60 years they have been in Colombia.

However, he did not say whether his grandson committed electoral fraud or not, but asked that the authorities determine the veracity of his words. Faced with the controversy, Suani Lefevre published other stories with apologies and said it was a joke. Businessman Bessudo did not hear such a reaction and only hopes that it will be sincere.

“He didn't measure the consequences of the “stupidity” of his statement,” Bessudo said, adding: “I think what he said in that video is totally alien to reality... I insist that he needs professional accompaniment to make him land in reality and take away that need to feed the ego.”

Both the businessman and his grandson studied at the prestigious Liceo Francés school in Bogotá, which Bessudo recalls the insistence of the values of freedom, equality and fraternity, which he trusts and which he has taught in his family. But Suani Lefevre's action was described as contrary to that teaching.

“The only thing I can hope for is that the Office of the Prosecutor, which announced an investigation ex officio, will proceed and act with all the rigor that the rules dictate,” he said.

The Prosecutor's Office has already announced that it will verify the video of the confession to determine whether an electoral crime was set up and possibly call the young man to testify and thus determine the veracity of the facts. In the event of a criminal action, he could incur imprisonment for between 4 and 12 years and an inability to hold public office for 6 to 16 years.

