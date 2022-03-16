Peru: closing price of the dollar today, March 16 USD to PEN

Last day the US dollar traded at the close at 3.72 soles, which implied a rise of 0.51% compared to the previous day's figure, when it ended with 3.70 soles.

If we consider the data for the last seven days, the US dollar accumulated a rise of 0.24% and for a year it has still accumulated an increase of 1.14%. Compared to previous days, the direction of the previous data changed, where a decrease of 0.03% was recorded, recently showing a lack of stability in the result. The volatility for the last week was 4.86%, which is clearly lower than the annual volatility figure (18.93%), which shows that we can say that it is going through a period of greater stability in recent days.

In the annual photo, the US dollar has even changed at a high of 3.99 soles, while its lowest level has been 3.66 soles. The US dollar is placed closer to its minimum value than to the maximum.

Peruvian Sol

The sun has been the legal tender in Peru since 1991 and replaced the inti, which circulated between 1985 and 1991, was originally also called the “nuevo sol” to differentiate it from its predecessor, but by 2015 it is only called sol.

The origin of the new sun is understood after the world crisis of 1929, which led to a deep economic and exchange rate crisis in the country, as well as the creation of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru. It was during the first year of Alberto Fujimori's government that the new sun was promoted to balance hyperinflation and reorder the economy.

After entering into force, one sol was equivalent to one million intis or one billion “old” suns; currently the currency is divided into 100 cents and its issuance is regulated by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru.

At present, coins of 10, 20, 50 cents, 1, 2 and 5 soles and banknotes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 soles are circulating. Before, 1-cent coins were also minted, but these were withdrawn from circulation in May 2011, while in January 2019 the 5-cent coins came out of circulation.

On the other hand, the exchange rate parity with respect to the dollar and the euro is fixed daily by the agency in charge. It should be noted that since 2014 the Peruvian currency has been in depreciation.

As for the economy, the World Bank (WB) has predicted that by 2022 Peru will have growth of only 3.2% after it had a 13% rebound in 2021. Likewise, by 2023 it would slow down to grow by only 3 percent.

However, experts have assured that Peru could experience a deterioration in business confidence in the face of the uncertainty that exists in the policy and fiscal rules that are intended to be carried out.

