Adex Rodríguez Calderón, brother of the Bronco, accused Samuel Garcia of creating a “smokescreen”

On the morning of Tuesday, March 15, the former governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón El Bronco, was arrested for alleged diversion of resources. His brother, Adex Rodríguez Calderón, accused the current state president, Samuel García, of creating a “smokescreen” because of the shortcomings he has presented its administration

Through his Facebook account, the brother of the former presidential candidate listed the reasons why Samuel Garcia filed the complaint against the Bronco. He later shared a photograph where you can see both of them riding a horse.

“In just 2 months it takes half the number of femicides recorded in previous years. He's looking to make scheduled water cuts because they couldn't handle the water crisis. There are at least 2 to 5 murders a day in NL. He is preparing an increase in public transport and he does not want that to be talked about today. It cannot fight pollution, nor stop companies that use a lot of water because they are their compas. Violence in the state is unstoppable. We all see those things. #FreeBronco,” Adex Rodriguez wrote on social media.

Adex Rodríguez Calderón listed the reasons for Samuel García's complaint (Photo: Facebook)

Regarding the arrest of the Bronco, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Nuevo León (FGE) reported that the former governor was captured by personnel of the State Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Electoral Crimes, who acted in coordination with elements of the Civil Force and the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

“With regard to information that transpired today regarding the arrest of C. Jaime Heliodoro “N”, the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes of the State of Nuevo León reports: on March 15, 2022, an arrest warrant against the aforementioned person, issued by a Control and Trial Judge, was implemented Oral of the State of Nuevo León, for its probable participation in events with characteristics of electoral crimes,” said the agency hours after his arrest.

He also confirmed that El Bronco was admitted to the Apodaca Prison after being transferred in the first instance to the premises of the FGE: “The person under investigation shall remain in custody in a state Social Reintegration Center at the disposal of a supervising judge who will resolve his legal situation.”

“El Bronco” will remain in Apodaca (Photo: Twiter/MaryChuyglez)

For his part, the legal representative of the Bronco, Victor Olea, assured with the journalist Azucena Uresti that, despite not having access to the investigation kit, the accusations against him do not merit preventive detention.

“Regardless of not knowing the accusation in detail, I can tell you that it is not a crime of informal preventive detention, that in addition to any other form of preventive detention would be justified, since don Jaime has proven to be rooted in the state of Nuevo León and therefore I would not see how it could be done substantiate a risk of flight; I don't think I should be in jail,” he explained for Grupo Formula.

However, Olea commented that he was outside Nuevo León at the time the former governor was arrested and thanks to the family of the Bronco he heard the news. He also indicated that he hopes to have access to the investigation kits in order to prepare the defense of the former state president.

Samuel Garcia celebrated the arrest of the Bronco (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Samuel García celebrated the arrest of his predecessor through a post on his social networks, with which he announced that El Bronco is being investigated by the “Broncofirmas” he submitted to electoral authorities to obtain his independent candidacy for president in 2018; as well as the diversion of resources both material and human, which would have been used for the same purpose.

KEEP READING:



