Mayor of Zimapán surrendered his brother over allegations of sexual abuse against a minor

Alan Rivera Villanueva, mayor of the municipality of Zimapán, Hidalgo, handed his brother over to local authorities after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor; the official spoke out in favor of the victims even though he shares blood ties with the perpetrator.

Mauro Edgar “N”, was placed at the disposal of personnel of the Hidalgo Attorney General's Office (FGJ), this was reported by the mayor through a message published on his social networks, in which he dismissed the actions of his brother.

“My brother's actions are not mine, I will not overlap any act of violence, nothing can be above the law. Edgar Rivera is in the hands of the competent authority. I will be respectful of the process that I face, and I will always be there to help with the institutions, just as I committed myself by assuming this responsibility that the people conferred on me. I will always ensure the peace and security of my citizens,” said the president.

He also assured that he is on the side of those who accuse his family member, since he will not question or question the statements and accusations of the victim; he also made available to all the staff of his administration for persons affected by gender crimes.

The aggressor was arrested after protests in the entity (Photo: Twitter @SSPHcibernetica)

“In the face of the full and explicit attack of gender-based violence, the administration stands in solidarity without questioning the statement, the denunciation is recognized and valued, considering that within this period, violence against women will be treated, and in the fight to be eradicated in each and every one of its expressions. That is why I place all the staff of the administration at their disposal to the Zimapans to provide the attention and accompaniment they deserve,” said the mayor.

Mauro Edgar “N” was arrested early this Monday, March 14, following the order of a judge requested by the local Public Prosecutor's Office, who determined this after hearing the testimony of the victim, a 14-year-old girl who accused him of sexually assaulting her.

According to the young woman's statements, the man offered her a job as a leaflet distributor in the entity, a job she went to last Friday, March 11 to meet the mayor's brother, who tried to sexually abuse her, but managed to escape after struggling with the aggressor.

A day after the attack, and after the facts were announced, feminist collectives organized protests in Zimapán, which resonated with the entity's civil society, who demanded the immediate capture of the municipal president's brother.

The defendant's mother also favored the victims (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After these events, the local prosecutor's office opened an investigation against the man, so it immediately began with the collection of evidence, interviews and statements from those involved.

The mother of the mayor and the accused posted a message through their social networks a message in which she revealed the man's alleged neurological and behavioral problems, since since childhood he had had problems with socialization and learning.

Despite explaining the probable cause of the attack, the woman also expressed solidarity with the victim, accepting that the authorities carry out investigations against her son:

“Our family and close people are aware that Mauro Edgar, my son, has required special attention since childhood because he has suffered from neurological and learning disorders, so we have tried to keep him isolated from work responsibilities, because of the type of disability he suffers,” said the woman.

