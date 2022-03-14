Real España, away, defeated FC Motagua 2-0

In the match played this Sunday for the 10th date of Honduras - Liga Betcris 2022, Real España took all three points against Ciclón Azul. The goals for the visitor were scored by Gerson Chavez (22' 1Q) and Junior Lacayo (8'2Q).

Gerson Chavez had a great performance. The Real España steering wheel scored 1 goal.

Junior Lacayo also performed well. The Real España steering wheel scored 1 goal.

The match had many admonitions: Gerson Chavez, Ramiro Rocca, Diego Auzqui, Junior Lacayo, Carlos Mejia, Marcelo Pereira and Wesly Decas. Ramiro Rocca was sent off after receiving his second yellow, in the 57th minute of the second half.

Motagua coach César Obando presented a 5-4-1 tactical disposition with Marlon Licona in the goal; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir and Raul Santos on the defensive line; Hector Castellanos, Diego Auzqui, Roberto Moreira and Ivan Lopez in the middle; and Franco Olego in the attack.

Meanwhile, Hector Vargas's team came out with a 4-5-1 tactical disposition with Luis Lopez under three suits; Franklin Flores, Getsel Montes, Devron Garcia and Kevin Alvarez in defense; Mayron Flores, Gerson Chavez, Jhow Benavídez, Yeison Mejía and Junior Lacayo in the middle of the court; and Ramiro Rocca in the lead.

Hector Martínez Sorto was in charge of supervising the order of the game during the match.

On the next day, Ciclón Azul will face Vida as a visitor, while Real España will play at home against CD Platense.

