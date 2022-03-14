AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 14, 2022
Oriente Petrolero will receive Royal Pari for Bolivia 2 key

March 14, 2022

O.Petrolero will face Royal Pari tomorrow. In the first leg he won 3-2 and was one step away from qualifying for the Group Phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 tournament. While his rival will seek to score the three points that will allow him to reach the penalties and continue dreaming of the championship. The meeting will take place in Tahuichi at 19:15 (Argentina time).

The referee appointed for the match is Augusto Aragón.

Timetable Oriente Petrolero and Royal Pari, depending on country
  • Argentina: 19:15 hours
  • Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:15pm
  • Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:15pm
  • Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 15:15pm
  • Venezuela: 18:15pm

