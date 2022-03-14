Oriente Petrolero will receive Royal Pari for Bolivia 2 key

O.Petrolero will face Royal Pari tomorrow. In the first leg he won 3-2 and was one step away from qualifying for the Group Phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 tournament. While his rival will seek to score the three points that will allow him to reach the penalties and continue dreaming of the championship. The meeting will take place in Tahuichi at 19:15 (Argentina time).

The referee appointed for the match is Augusto Aragón.

Timetable Oriente Petrolero and Royal Pari, depending on country

Argentina: 19:15 hours

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 5:15pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 4:15pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 15:15pm

Venezuela: 18:15pm

