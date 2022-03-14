Double for João Paulo in Cruzeiro's win against Pouso Alegre

João Paulo contributed two goals in Cruzeiro's massive 5-1 win over Pouso Alegre, for Brazil's 10th date - Mineiro 2022 Championship. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Daniel (36' 1Q), Waguininho (45' 1T), João Paulo (9'2Q, from penalty and 42'2Q, from penalty) and Rafael Santos (46'2Q). While the away goal was scored by Carlinhos (41' 1T).

A highlight of the match was Rafael Santos's goal in the 46th minute of the second half. After receiving a pass from Vitor Leque, the defender placed it from the big area to the left stick and below. Impossible for the archer!

The figure of the meeting was João Paulo. Cruzeiro's steering wheel stood out against Pouso Alegre as he scored 2 goals and kicked 3 times to the goal.

He was also key in the Mineirão, Waguininho. Cruzeiro's steering wheel stood out against Pouso Alegre as he scored 1 goal and kicked twice in the goal.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several admonitions: Foguinho, Oliveira, Machado and Luanderson.

Cruzeiro coach Martín Varini set up a 4-5-1 formation on the pitch with Rafael in the goal; Rômulo Caldeira, Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Rafael Santos on the defensive line; Oliveira, Fernando Canesin, João Paulo, Waguininho and Daniel in the middle; and Vitor Roque in the attack.

For their part, those led by Francisco de Assis Ciriaco dos Santos stood with a 4-3-3 strategy with Alencar under the three sticks; Foguinho, Ramon Baiano, Nando and Luanderson in defense; Gledson, Denner and Carlinhos in the middle of the court; and Osinachi Ebere, João Marcos and Kaio in the lead.

The referee appointed for the match was Emerson de Almeida Ferreira.

Cruzeiro will visit CA Patrocinense on the next day, while Pouso Alegre will host Uberlândia at the Irmão Gino Maria Rossi stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory