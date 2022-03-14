Alianza FC scored a 2-1 home win over San Francisco

This Sunday, Alianza beat San Francisco by the slightest difference on the 7th date of Panama - Apertura 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Eduardo Anderson (11' 2Q) and Azarias Londoño (45' 2Q). While the away goal was scored by Fabian Bastidas (12' 1T).

Azarias Londoño was the figure of the party. The Alianza FC striker scored 1 goal.

Another important player in the match was Eduardo Anderson. Alianza FC's defender was important for scoring 1 goal.

In the match there were 2 admonished: Francisco Bethancourt and Azarias Londoño. He was sent off by direct red, Keny Bonilla in the 61st minute of the second half.

Alianza's technical director, Jair Palacios, proposed a 4-4-2 strategy with Kevin Melgar in the goal; Eduardo Anderson, Camilo Villegas, Jesús Cano and Santiago Salinas on the defensive line; Reyniel Perdomo, Jordan Girón, Manuel Rodriguez and Ángel Valencia in the middle; and Heuyín Guardia and Gabriel Chiari in the attack.

For their part, those led by Juan Cubilla Labastid stood with a 4-3-3 scheme with Samuel Castañeda under the three sticks; Jean Carlos Sánchez, Javier Gondola, Jesús Araya and Francisco Palacios in defense; Francisco Bethancourt, Yeison Ramírez and Fabian Bastidas in the middle of the court; and Carlos Navas, Jorge Clement and Keny Bonilla in the front.

On the next date Alianza will visit Herrera and San Francisco will play as a visitor against Tauro at the Rommel Fernández stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory