Stalemate at Red Bull Arena, as Leipzig draw 2-2 with Wolfsburg

On Sunday, Leipzig and Wolfsburg were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-0 win against Union Berlin. Following today's result, Leipzig are in 2nd place on the table and has 65 points while Wolfsburg sit in 4th with 61 points after 33 matches.

Wolfsburg started the first half well, with Maximilian Philipp giving The Wolves the lead at the 12 minute mark. Wolfsburg then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Maximilian Philipp just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-2.

Leipzig staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Justin Kluivert finding the net, on 51 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Marcel Sabitzer at the 78 minute mark with a final score of 2-2.

For Leipzig, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dayot Upamecano, Hee-chan Hwang and Kevin Kampl, came on for Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Ibrahima Konate, Justin Kluivert and Emil Forsberg. Wolfsburg brought on Josuha Guilavogui and Jerome Roussillon, to replace Maximilian Philipp and Ridle Baku.

There were bookings for Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate and Marcel Sabitzer from Leipzig, and Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Arnold and Ridle Baku, for Wolfsburg.

Leipzig will next play Union Berlin away, with Wolfsburg facing Mainz at home.