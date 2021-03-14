Leicester City blaze past Sheffield United, scoring 5 at the King Power Stadium without reply

Sheffield United fell to an away defeat at the hands of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Leicester arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a 1-1 draw with Burnley in their previous game. Sheffield, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Aston Villa in their last match. As the table looks today, Leicester are in 2nd place on the table and has 56 points while Sheffield sit in 20th with 14 points after 28 matches.

The Foxes started the game well, with Kelechi Iheanacho opening the rout at the 39 minute mark, finalising the first half with a 1-0.

Leicester continued to apply pressure in the second half and were rewarded, with Ayoze Perez finding the net at the 64 minute mark. Leicester looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a new effort from Kelechi Iheanacho in minute 69 to establish a 3-0. Leicester looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to another hat trick effort from Kelechi Iheanacho at the 78 minute mark to establish a 4-0. However they weren't finished yet and Ethan Ampadu made it 5-0, on 80 minutes to make it 5-0.

For Leicester, Marc Albrighton and Thakgalo Khanya Leshabela, came on for Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez. Sheffield brought on Lys Mousset and Iliman Ndiaye, to replace Oliver Burke and Oliver Norwood.

The referee booked Kean Bryan and John Lundstram for Sheffield.

Leicester will play their next fixture at home against Manchester City, while Sheffield will face Leeds United away.