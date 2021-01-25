Monday January 25, 2021
Modi to Spend $41 Billion to Ensure Piped Water for All Indians

By Newsroom Infobae
January 25, 2021
A woman collects water from a pump at a village in Banda District, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Covid-19 is exposing India's big divides, like access to quality health care, proper sanitation and who gets to eat, and who doesn't. Even before the lockdowns, roughly three-quarters of the population (more than 1 billion people) couldn't afford a healthy diet.
(Bloomberg) -- India plans to spend 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

  • The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public
  • The government plans to improve availability of water, modernize sewage treatment plants and better utilize country’s water resources, the people said
  • It will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission
  • A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment
  • READ: India’s Water Crisis Is Becoming a Problem for Modi
  • READ: New Weather Patterns Are Turning Water Into a Weapon

