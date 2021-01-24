Seychelles Imposes Curfew as New Coronavirus Cases Rise

(Bloomberg) --

The Seychelles restricted public movement and reduced the opening hours of shops as the number of coronavirus cases rose in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The curfew, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m, has been in place since Saturday and will run until Feb. 15. An additional 106 cases were recorded over two days, bringing the total to 972, according to Seychelles Nation’s news website.

The tourism-dependent nation rolled out a vaccination program on Jan. 10. It received 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc and University of Oxford vaccine from India on Friday, adding to the Chinese vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates.