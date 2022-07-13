ECM agrees broadcast rights deal with CBC Sport in Azerbaijan for European Championships Munich 2022

European Championships Management (ECM) and CBC Sport are pleased to announce a media rights agreement for the broadcasting of the nine sports of the multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022 on free-to-air terrestrial television in Azerbaijan.

ECM, the organisation which manages and coordinates the European Championships in cooperation with the participating Federations, host cities and broadcast partners, is selling the international media rights for the multi-sport event outside the territories held by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

CBC Sport plans more than 55 hours of live coverage, showcasing each of the 9 participating sports’ European championships in Azerbaijan across the 11 days of the event from 11th to 21st August 2022.

The ECM-CBC Sport broadcast rights agreement is for all the individual sports’ European championships that form the European Championships 2022:

· European Athletics Championships

· CEV EuroBeachVolley

· ECA European Canoe Sprint Championships

· UEC Track Elite European Championships

· UEC Road European Championships

· UEC BMX Freestyle Park European Championships

· UEC MTB Cross Country European Championships

· European Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships

· European Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships

· European Rowing Championships

· IFSC Climbing European Championships

· Europe Triathlon Championships

· European Table Tennis Championships

ECM, Director, Communications, James Mulligan said, ‘’We are very pleased to have secured free-to-air coverage with CBC Sport in Azerbaijan for the European Championships Munich 2022, with the channel committing to strong live broadcast coverage for all nine participating sports. We are working hard to finalise several agreements worldwide, coordinating with EBU in specific territories, with the goal of a wider territorial reach than for the first edition in 2018 and an increase in the number of broadcasters to complement what promises to be huge coverage of the event across Europe on free-to-air television.’’

CBC Sport, CEO, Volkan Ust said: ‘’As a channel covering all sports we are pleased and a little excited about the upcoming European Championships Munich 2022, which is unique in its kind. We are confident that the event will be held at the highest level and Azerbaijani viewers will enjoy watching wonderful sports ‘’