Celebrate one year out from the start of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The countdown has begun. The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games are one year away from January 12, 2022. That’s just 365 days until 1,600 collegiate-athletes, from 50 nations and 600 universities, come together in the heart of the Adirondacks to compete in the second largest winter multi-sporting event in the world.

To celebrate the Games being only one year away, here are several ways in which you can join in on the fun and celebration.

Gore Mountain, located in North Creek, will feature a “deck party” to bring awareness to the home of the Games’ freestyle & freeski and snowboarding events. Happening on January 15, 2022, from noon-4 p.m., the deck party will feature a DJ with music, games, events and giveaways. You will also get a chance to meet and mingle with the Games’ mascot, Adirondack Mac.

Whiteface Mountain, located in Wilmington, will host its “deck party” on Sunday, January 16, from noon-4 p.m. Whiteface is home to the Games’ Alpine events. This deck party will also feature music, games, events and giveaways. You will also get another chance to meet and mingle with the Games’ mascot, Adirondack Mac.

A “Full-Moon Curling Party” on Mirror Lake at the Municipal Beach, organized by the Lake Placid 2023 Organizing Committee, will promote curling as one of the 12 sports for the Games. On Monday, January 17, from 6-8 p.m., under the light of January’s full moon, there will be curling, music, fire pits, hot chocolate and Adirondack Mac.

On Saturday, January 22, at 2:30 p.m., join the FISU Flag Raising Ceremony in Lake Placid’s Mid’s Park on Main Street. Delegates, Lake Placid 2023 Organizing Committee members and Village of Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin will congregate to raise the official FISU Flag in Mid’s Park, officially signifying Lake Placid and the North Country region as the Games’ next host city. Join us for music, fire pits, s’mores and other events and activities.

Fans can follow the adventures of Adirondack Mac on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using #adirondackmac.

