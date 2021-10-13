Mr. Nick Paterson, Chief Executive, DFSNZ is elected Chair, Mr. Lars Mortsiefer, Legal Director, NADA Germany is elected Deputy Chair of the Governing Board of iNADO

October, 13, 2021, Bonn, Germany: The Governing Board of The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations e.V. (iNADO) held a virtual quarterly meeting on October, 12. Following the stepping down of former Chair Michael Ask, the Board met to elect a new Chair from the Governing Board Members in accordance with § 9.2.1 of the iNADO Constitution and 14.1 to 14.3 of the Rules of Procedure.

At the meeting, the six governing Board Members present unanimously elected Mr. Nick Paterson, Chief Executive of Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) as the Chair.

Nick, who was in his second term of Deputy Chair of the iNADO Board, is a graduate of the University of London in Mathematics (Hons) and built a career in the private as well as the public sector focusing on integrity issues before joining DFSNZ in 2017.

Upon Nick’s appointment to Chair of the Board, Mr Lars Mortsiefer, Legal Director at the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA Germany), was elected to the position of Deputy Chair. Lars began his career at NADA Germany in 2008, and has since been an active in the international anti-doping community having been a member of various expert groups at the Council of Europe.

The Chair and Deputy Chair are instrumental in exercising the authority of the Governing Board to:

• interpret the objectives and missions set by the membership at the General Assembly and to ensure that the directions set by the membership are implemented;

• to approve the association´s policies except those approved at a General Assembly; and

• to set the broad goals of the strategic plan.

iNADO would like to thank Michael Ask, who is beginning a new role as International Relations Senior Manager at the International Testing Agency, for his leadership throughout the last two and a half years as Chair of the iNADO Board. Over this period the organization has consolidated its strategy and developed important tools to support members in their daily work.

