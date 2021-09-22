2021 Americas Triathlon Championships now part of super sprint weekend in Hurricane, Utah on Oct. 30-31

St. GEORGE, Utah — USA Triathlon, PATCO and Intermountain Tri today announced that the 2021 Americas Triathlon Championships St. George have been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31, in conjunction with Super Sprint Weekend in Hurricane, Utah. The Elite, U23, & Junior international races welcome top athletes appointed by the national federations of Americas Triathlon, a continental division of World Triathlon. Athletes from North, Central and South America will have the chance to earn points towards their World Triathlon ranking.

The 2021 Americas Triathlon Championships were initially scheduled for Sept. 25-26 in Samaná, Dominican Republic, and then postponed to November. In consideration of international travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, the PATCO (Americas Triathlon) Executive Board determined to upgrade the Americas Triathlon Cup St George to be the 2021 Championships.

“USA Triathlon appreciates the work put in by both World Triathlon and Intermountain Tri to bring the 2021 Americas Triathlon Championships to St. George, Utah,” said USA Triathlon Development Manager Joe Maloy. “This event will offer valuable ranking points for our athletes, many of whom already have Paris on their minds. More importantly, it’s also an opportunity for them to have some fun and race in a beautiful setting. Our athletes have shown courage, commitment, and dedication while training through the pandemic, and it’s important we offer these opportunities for them to go out and execute that fitness.”

“We strive to elevate triathlon opportunities throughout the intermountain west and advance the aims of USA Triathlon,” said Race Director and Intermountain Tri President Nat Harward. “Utah is the State of Sport, so bringing the 2021 Championships here is a natural fit. It’s great to have the support necessary to put together a weekend like this, which benefits our community and gives eager athletes the chance to earn points on their way to Paris 2024 and LA 2028.”

“At a time when there are so many new challenges in the world, we’re thrilled to welcome these elite athletes to the Land of Endurance,” said Kevin Lewis, Director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. “The discipline and commitment triathletes bring with them is a perfect complement to the enduring qualities of our landscapes, our heritage, and our communities.”

Held at Quail Creek State Park, the Elite/U23 standard-distance event will feature a 1500-meter swim in the 600-acre Quail Creek Reservoir, followed by 40-kilometer bike (6.67k loops) and 10-kilometer (2.5k loops) run courses along red rock cliffs on either side of the park.

In addition to the Elite/U23 standard-distance race, Super Sprint Weekend will include:

Americas Triathlon Junior Championships (sprint)

Elite Mixed Relay (non-championship event with mixed-country teams allowed)

NCAA St George National Qualifier (draft-legal sprint)

Elite Development Race 1 (draft-legal super sprint)

Elite Development Race 2 (draft-legal sprint)

Age Group/Collegiate Club (draft-legal sprint)

All races will be held with COVID-19 safety measures in place in accordance with guidelines from local health departments and USA Triathlon’s Safe Return to Multisport initiative. This includes self-screening and temperature checks; face coverings recommended except when actively racing; contact reduction for athletes, staff and volunteers; and increased cleaning and disinfecting practices onsite. To register:

For Elite, U23, and Junior Elite events: work with your national federation.

For NIE Waiver Requests, see instructions on Triathlon.org. Payment will be available on the event website and at the event.

Mixed Relay, NCAA, EDRs and AG/CC events: visit the event website.

