International sport stars boost Franz Reindl’s IIHF Presidential bid

Franz Reindl’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Presidential campaign was boosted today with a cast of internationally-recognised athletes publicly backing the current President of the German Ice Hockey Federation and IIHF Council Member.

National Hockey League (NHL) MVP for 2019, Leon Draisaitl, former German national team head coach and NHL All-Star, Marco Sturm, and Germany’s most-successful male Alpine skier, Felix Neureuther, have all added to the recent support Reindl received from the German sport community.

The IIHF Presidential election is set to take place at the governing body’s Semi-Annual congress on 25 September in St Petersburg and this public endorsement of Reindl represents a major boost for his campaign and his Manifesto – ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’. The Manifesto establishes Reindl’s ‘Four Lines’, a set of proposals which provide a framework for expanding Ice Hockey’s appeal globally and safeguarding the continued prosperity of the sport and the IIHF.

Leon Draisaitl, Hockey Player, Edmonton Oilers and German National Team, said:

“Franz has spent his entire life in hockey. He was successful at every level, as a player, as a coach and as an executive. Considering his decades of experience, applying for the office of IIHF President is the next logical step.”

Felix Neureuther, Germany’s most successful male Alpine skier, said:

“Growing up together in our hometown Garmisch-Partenkirchen, I know Franz’ athletic and human qualities very well. Guided by a focus of putting the sport and athletes first, he united the German ice hockey family, developed the hugely successful POWERPLAY 26 program and took ice hockey to new heights. I am convinced his leadership will be very valuable for the IIHF.”

Marco Sturm, NHL All-Star and Head Coach of Germany’s silver medal-winning national team at 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, said:

“Franz has always been a big supporter and personally, he nominated and encouraged me as Head Coach. He also changed the philosophy of our sport in Germany and the tremendous success of German Hockey is a result of his leadership. Franz lives the game of hockey, has a clear plan and experience.”