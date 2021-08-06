Hangzhou 2022 sends official invitations to NOCs with 400 days to go

Hangzhou, China, August 6, 2021: On the occasion of the 400-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2022, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) held a ceremony to send out invitations to National Olympic Committees.

The event was attended by Mr. Mao Genhong, Deputy Secretary General of HAGOC, and marked another major milestone in the countdown to the 19th Asian Games.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia Constitution, Asian Games Organising Committees are required to send out invitation letters to the NOCs 12 months ahead of the Games.

The design of the Hangzhou Asian Games invitation is drawn from the Hangzhou 2022 artistic visual elements representing the spirit of sports and the style of Hangzhou city.

Each package contains an invitation, an NOC sample flag, mascots, emblems and souvenirs, conveying the welcome and hospitality of the organising committee to NOCs.

NOCs will take pictures or make short videos with the mascots and post on their social media platforms to add to the Hangzhou 2022 one-year countdown atmosphere.

The 19th Asian Games will run from September 10-25, 2022 in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang province in eastern China.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the OCA’s premier international multi-sport event, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

