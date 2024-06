Novak Djokovic se retiró de Roland Garros y Jannik Sinner será el N°1 del mundo

Novak Djokovic retired from Roland Garros and Jannik Sinner will be No. 1 in the world

The Serbian dropped out due to a knee injury before playing the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam, he will not be able to defend the title won last year and so the young Italian will enter his name in the great history of tennis: “This is a special moment for me, for my team, for Italy, I am proud”.