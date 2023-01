Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, el universitario que jugará tres majors

Uncertainty surrounds the great tournament of nations just as a change of era is going through the sport. The challenge of seducing audiences

The Australian Open, the first big event: draws, absences and an expected return

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who was not present in 2022 given a scandal, could only face each other in the final of the first Grand Slam. Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world, will not be playing due to injury and the great dominator of the women's circuit, Iga Swiatek, will seek her first title at Melbourne Park.