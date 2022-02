Comité Olímpico Ruso asegura que Valieva no tiene “problemas de salud” tras ausentarse de última rueda de prensa

“It’s a whole different thing is to be inside and see what’s behind the scenes,” Observers from Milano Cortina 2026 taking notes in Beijing

There are 40 people from various departments as part of the IOC’s Information, Knowledge and Games Learning Program.

Wrong turn costs Norwegian skier a chance at a medal

He had just been cleared to compete a day earlier after isolating for two weeks due to COVID-19

No medal, no flower for Kamila Valieva if she medals. She gets an asterisk instead

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater will not be forced to go to the medalist press conference.

Mikaela Shiffrin will make Olympic history as she goes for a six-pack of events in Beijing

The American has three Olympic medals to her credit, but has yet to win one in Beijing

American snowboarder takes issue with IOC telling her to cover logo on her board

The IOC said Julia Marino’s board featured a logo that didn’t qualify as a legitimate sports brand