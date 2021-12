Estados Unidos solicita visas para 18 funcionarios a los Juegos Beijing 2022 tras boicot diplomático

South China Morning Post asegura que las visas serían por tres meses y los oficiales brindarían apoyo en la seguridad de la delegación estadounidense.

USA requests visas for 18 officials to the Beijing 2022 Games after diplomatic boycott

South China Morning Post assures that the visas would be for three months and the officials would provide support in the security of the US delegation.

THE HULA REPORT: The IOC, Olympics Endure the Era of Disruption

President Thomas Bach has become a sort of disrupter-in-chief, advocating changes that toss out the status quo, which is under assault.

World Athletics takes aim at the sole of the shoe technology issue

World Athletics has approved new regulations governing athletic shoes that will come into effect following the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The changes come after shoe technology was held under increasing scrutiny by athletes and fans for artificially improving athletic performances.

Healthy Yuzuru Hanyu confirms his intention to compete in Beijing

Concerns over the health of Hanyu had recently arisen after he had torn right ankle ligaments earlier this year and subsequently missed the first two Grand Prix events of the season.