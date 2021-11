Carlos Nuzman confía en ser declarado inocente tras presentar apelación ante Corte de Río de Janeiro

The longest chapter in women’s Olympic football draws to a close

It was announced that long-time Brazilian footballer, Formiga, will retire later this month. She became the oldest female footballer in Olympic history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games a few months prior.

ATR Extra: ISF tours Brazil ahead of 2023 ISF U15 World School Sport Games

Serbia played host of the inaugural event this past September with Brazil slated to host the 2023 version

Richard Jewell and law enforcement heroes honored in Atlanta, at site of Centennial Olympic Park bombing

Jewell was on site at Centennial Olympic Park the night of the bombing in 1996 in Atlanta and alerted authorities about a suspicious looking backpack. He helped evacuate area minutes before bomb exploded.

T20 cricket continues to receive support for inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees has thrown their support behind efforts to add T20 cricket to Olympic program

ATR EXTRA - FITEQ General Secretary Marius Vizer Jr elected as AIMS Council Member

The election was held during a Virtual General Assembly, where AIMS President Stephan Fox, who is also General Secretary of International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), was unanimously re-elected for a four-year term.